DCSO K-9 Masa finds fleeing, hiding Terrebonne motorcyclist; it takes bite to arrest him

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man who refused to pull over his motorcycle for a traffic stop in Terrebonne Tuesday night soon crashed it and went into hiding nearby, and it took a Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 to find him -- and its bite to get him into custody, deputies said.

A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 19th Street and David Way, as the rider failed to maintain the travel lane, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The motorcyclist refused to stop and sped off to elude the deputy, Janes said. The deputy, with lights and siren going, lost sight of the motorcyclist and immediately stopped the pursuit, due to safety concerns for the public and the rider, Janes said.

Minutes later, the deputy found the abandoned motorcycle on its side in the 1100 block of Davidson Way, its rider nowhere in sight.

Sheriff’s K-9 Masa and his partner, Deputy Ben Bartness, arrived on scene and began searching for the rider, a 28-year-old Redmond man, Janes said.

Masa tracked the fleeing rider to a fenced area about 100 yards north of the abandoned motorcycle, an area with several vehicles, equipment and other items that could be used as hiding spots, creating safety concerns for deputies, the sergeant said.

Several announcements were made that the area would be searched by a K-9 and to surrender or they could be bitten, Janes said. But there was no response.

So Masa began to search the fenced-in area and quickly found the man, hiding under a vehicle. The dog ultimately bit the man. Janes said deputies told the man stop fighting the dog and come out from under the vehicle, but he refused to do so. Masa held onto the man's arm until deputies were able to gain control of him and take him into custody.

The rider was taken to St. Charles Redmond and evaluated for minor injuries from the motorcycle crash and dog bite, Janes said. He was then taken to the county jail in Bend and booked on felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude charges, as well as reckless driving, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, second-degree criminal trespass and a probation violation.