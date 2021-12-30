SW Redmond crash into power pole sparks multi-agency investigation; Canal Blvd. closed

(Update: Redmond Fire provides crash details)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A car crashed into a power pole in southwest Redmond early Thursday morning, seriously injuring the driver and prompting a multi-agency investigation and lengthy closure of Canal Boulevard.

Police were releasing few initial details.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near Canal Boulevard and Timber Avenue, authorities confirmed. A car with heavy front-end damage was backed up against a leaning power pole as the investigation was under way on the snow-covered street.

Redmond Fire & Rescue responded to the crash and found no hazard from power lines, Battalion Chief Steve Fiero said.

Law enforcement already was on scene, providing aid to the driver, who was alone in the car, Fiero said, adding that "no extrication was necessary."

A Redmond Fire ambulance took the driver to St. Charles Redmond with serious injuries, he added.

Redmond police would only say on Facebook that “due to an active investigation,” a stretch of Canal Boulevard was closed, at first from Southwest Timber to Wickiup avenues, later revised to between Timber and Umatilla avenues. Police urged motorists to use alternative routes until the road was back open.

Crime scene tape was put up to block off the street, and an Oregon State Police Forensics Unit truck joined police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies at the scene by mid-morning.

We’ll have more information as it’s made available.