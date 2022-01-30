Rainier home-invasion robbery suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire with homeowner

RAINIER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A home-invasion robbery suspect was shot and wounded by a Rainier homeowner in an exchange of gunfire early Sunday morning, but the homeowner was unhurt, Oregon State Police reported.

Rainier police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of West C Street, troopers said. Officers arrived and confronted an armed suspect who eventually was detained without incident.

The Columbia County Major Crimes Team was activated. A preliminary investigation found that the suspect committed a home-invasion robbery and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner.

The suspect was shot in the exchange and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, troopers said. The homeowner was uninjured.

The Rainier Police Department and OSP are lead agencies in the investigation, assisted by the Columbia County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices.

The investigation is ongoing, OSP said, and more information will be released at a later time.