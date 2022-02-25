Work group will seek to pass ‘Ezra’s Law,’ boost sentences for criminals who leave life-long injuries

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – State Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, has reintroduced Ezra’s Law for the 2022 Legislative Session, a measure sought in the wake of a little Madras boy's life-long injuries to ensure longer sentences for such criminals. But with little time left in the "short session," a bipartisan work group has been created to get the bill passed next year.

HB 4108 is a proposal named after Ezra Thomas, who was just 2 years old when his mother’s boyfriend, Josue Mendoza-Melo, attacked him in 2017 in Jefferson County. Today, as a result of the injuries, Ezra cannot walk, talk or see. While Ezra’s injuries have given him a life sentence of disability, Josue will serve no more than 12 years in prison.

The proposed law would secure longer and more appropriate sentences for people who cause permanent physical injury to their victims. Bonham said.

Due to limited time available during the 35-day 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers will continue work on HB 4108 with a work group to be facilitated jointly by Rep. Bonham and Rep. Jason Kropf (D-Bend).

“I am encouraged by the commitment of a bipartisan work group and look forward to what we can accomplish for Ezra and victims like him,” said Rep. Bonham. “This work group will bring stakeholders together, including Ezra’s grandmother, district attorneys, disability advocates and more so we can find a broadly supported, bipartisan solution to introduce in the 2023 legislative session.”