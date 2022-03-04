Terrebonne man convicted of 2007 Arizona murder of mine claim partner
Victim's body was found buried in the desert a decade later
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona jurors have convicted a Terrebonne, Oregon man of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the disappearance of a mining claim partner whose body was found buried in the desert a decade later.
A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in Prescott on Thursday convicted Anthony James Richards, 59, of second-degree murder in the killing of Larry Powers, the County Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Richards also was convicted of trafficking in stolen property, theft of a credit card, forgery, and 19 counts of taking the identity of another, the office said.
Richards faces at least 16 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16, the office said.
Richards and Powers were partners in a mining claim outside of Bagdad, Arizona, in a sparsely populated area of west-central Arizona.
A family member reported Powers missing in June 2007 after he and Richards were last seen together buying mining gear that April.
Powers’ disappearance remained unsolved until a 2016 cold-case investigation resulted in the discovery of Powers’ buried remains near a campsite used by the two men.
Richards was extradited from Oregon to face charges in the Arizona case.
A Crooked River Ranch publication in 2015 said Richards was in the Air Force and Texas Air National Guard over a 10-year period and fought in Desert Storm in 1991. He was injured several times during that period and bought a home at CRR in 2015. The article said he and his wife lost their home in hard times in 2007 and had been living in a motor home for several years.
Comments
3 Comments
This guy is so MAGA
Seems weird it took this long if the guy was using the victims credit cards back in 2007 in Arizona and Oregon. Regardless, glad the family has closure and the perp is in prison where he belongs. He thought he got away with it, and did, for way too long.
I’m not excusing this heinous act in any way, however, here’s another case in which criminal sentencing isn’t consistent. Here’s a link to a recent story KTVZ did on a man that threatened the life of a sitting Senator, Joe Manchin: https://ktvz.com/news/2022/02/25/man-convicted-of-threatening-to-kill-sen-manchin-and-fox-news-hosts/
—-
Notice the articles mention of a possible 20-year sentence. And then take this case whereby the evidence is very strong that this man was directly involved in this man’s murder and cover-up. Is it me or does the sentencing in this country not seem arbitrary?
—-
And like I made mention of in the KTVZ article on Joe Manchin’s threatened, we had a conspiracy of Michiganders who plotted the kidnap and potential murder of the then sitting governor, Gretchen Whitmore and the leader of that conspiracy received 5-years probation. Does that make sense? Threatening to blow up a bridge, kidnap an elected official and potentially kill her and the federal government gave the guy 5-years probation.
—-
Now take this case where, quote “Richards faces at least 16 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16, the office said.” Even though there’s high probability he’s guilty of first-degree murder and then disposing of the body to evade prosecution for his crimes.
—-
So one guy threatens a Senator and faces 20-years, another plotted the kidnap, bombing and murder of a governor and got 5-years probation and this guy only faces 16-years for a pretty shut and closed case of first-degree murder. Go figure.
—-
Also, here is a link to an exposé documentary showing how inconsistent and seemingly arbitrary prosecution of similar crimes are in this country. If you told me prosecutors used a dart board when it comes to prosecution I wouldn’t be surprised in the least as the uneven consequences handed down throughout this country for the same crimes seems like a hit-or-miss affair on a good day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpG2w1SDPIs