20 community members sworn in as CASA volunteers to support C.O. children in foster care

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local children in foster care now have 20 more CASA volunteers advocating for them. The community volunteers were sworn-in this week as Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, by Crook County Circuit Judge Annette Hillman.

CASA volunteers are the voice to represent the child’s best interest in court and in the community during their time in foster care. Each volunteer completed a 40-hour training process before being sworn-in as an officer of the court and assigned a child or sibling group currently in foster care. Last year, 436 children spent time in foster care in Central Oregon and 366 of these children were served by a CASA volunteer.

“We believe that every child deserves a caring adult to advocate for them. Our goal is to give every child in Central Oregon a CASA volunteer,” said Heather Dion, Executive Director. “Our community saw an increase in the number of children who came into foster care during the last two years. CASA volunteers are more important than ever for children.”

CASA of Central Oregon serves abused and neglected children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties. The next volunteer training is scheduled to begin in April in Bend and Redmond. Additional information is available at www.CasaOfCentralOregon.org/volunteer or by contacting training@casaofcentraloregon.org or 541-389-1618.