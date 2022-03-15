NE Bend attempted burglary suspect runs, tries to hide, caught with help of police drone, K-9 Kim

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 42-year-old Bend man accused of attempting to burglarize a pair of northeast Bend businesses was scared off by an alarm and tried to run and hide but was found and arrested Monday night with the help of a police drone and K-9 team, an officer said.

Police were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress on Brinson Boulevard, Sergeant Rob Emerson said.

A citizen reported hearing an alarm from a neighboring business and went outside, observing a man running from an open door. Police soon received an alarm call from that business as well, Emerson said.

The man last was seen running east on Brinson Boulevard, toward 18th street. Emerson said Bend officer deployed an unmanned aerial system (UAS) and K-9 “Kim” was deploy to start a track.

Officers learned the suspect tried to enter two businesses but was scared away by the alarm when he was able to open a door.

Emerson said the drone pilot spotted the man hiding in and around a canal southwest of the businesses, where K-9 Kim was tracking to.

The man tried to change his appearance by removing clothing and attempted to run and hide, but ultimately was contained by perimeter police units and the K9. The man was taken into custody without incident, Emerson and, and the K-9 found the clothing abandoned by the suspect.

The sergeant said the man was in possession of nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and on two counts of second-degree attempted burglary and a meth possession charge.