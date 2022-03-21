Test-drive carjacking east of Bend leads to chase, DCSO K-9 Rico’s capture of Prineville man

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville man allegedly carjacked a Lincoln Navigator during a test drive on the Powell Butte Highway east of Bend Sunday afternoon, fled pursuing police, hit two spike strips, got out and tried to run but was caught by Deschutes County sheriff’s K-9 Rico, deputies said.

Deschutes County dispatchers told deputies shortly before 2 p.m. that a car salesman said he’d just been forced out of a black 2019 Lincoln Navigator on the Powell Butte Highway near the intersection with Someday Way, Lieutenant William Bailey said.

The salesman said the man implied he had a weapon, forced him out of the car and drove off on the Powell Butte Highway toward Prineville. He later was identified as Daniel Antonio Lopez, 34, of Prineville, Bailey said.

Crook County sheriff’s deputies spotted the car heading east on Highway 126, the lieutenant said. Deschutes County deputies in the area also spotted the car and gave chase.

The driver headed south on Powell Butte Highway, then turned onto Shumway Road and again headed north on Powell Butte Highway, with deputies still in pursuit.

Deputies successfully deployed two sets of spike strips that disabled the car’s tires, Bailey said. They followed Lopez into a private driveway, where he drove through a barbed-wire fence, then got away and ran, leading deputies on a chase on foot through a field, Bailey said.

Deputy Ryan McNee deployed his K-9 partner, Rico, who caught Lopez and held onto him until deputies took him into custody. During the capture, Lopez allegedly brandished a gun before tossing it away,

Lopez first was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of minor injuries from the K-9 capture, Bailey said. He then was taken to the county jail and lodged on charges of first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing, felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal mischief and an in-state warrant for vehicle theft.