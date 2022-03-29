Photo, security video help police make 2 arrests in unrelated NE Bend break-ins

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police have made two arrests in a pair of unrelated break-ins in northeast Bend, one at a home and another at a car wash, thanks in part to a photo in one case and security video in the other.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a home in the 600 block of Northeast Fourth Street on a report of a burglary at a residence, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

Neighbors were able to get a photo of the suspect in the break-in, during which several items were reported stolen, Burleigh said. Officers were able to identify a suspect, a 35-year-old Bend man, based on evidence left at the scene, he said.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at Third Street and Franklin Avenue, after an employee noticed someone inside that the worker had been told by police was a suspect in the burglary, Burleigh said.

The man left before officers arrived, but he was contacted behind a business in the 800 block of Third Street and was taken into custody. Burleigh said they found items of evidence from the break-in in his possession.

The suspect was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and a felony probation violation.

In the other case, officers were called shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday to the Red Carpet North on Third Street on a reported burglary. Burleigh said employees noticed someone had entered and took property from inside the business.

Security video evidence was reviewed and found a man had entered the business around 1:25 a.m. and left with items from inside. Officers were able to identify the suspect, a 28-year-old Bend man, with whom police had contact in the area around the time of the burglary.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, police located the suspect in the parking lot of the Third and Franklin 7-Eleven and found some of the stolen items from Red Carpet in his possession, the lieutenant said.

He was taken into custody and lodged in the county jail on second-degree charges of burglary and theft.