One killed, several injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A shooting left one person dead and several others injured in southeast Portland near the city’s border with Gresham Sunday night, police said.

KGW reported authorities got a call around 8:40 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to KGW at the scene that one person was killed and several others were taken to a hospital following what might have been a drive-by shooting.