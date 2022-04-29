Bend police arrest home trespass suspect, seek owners of stolen high-end hunting, camping gear

North Bend man was found sleeping in garage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon coast resident was arrested on a trespass charge Thursday after he was found sleeping in a northeast Bend garage, and police found in his possession apparently stolen high-end hunting and camping gear they are now seeking the owners of.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a home in the area of Northeast Emerson Avenue and Fifth Street on a trespassing incident involving a 27-year-old North Bend man found sleeping inside the garage, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.

The man left the home when contacted by someone with permission to be there, but was located a few blocks away and arrested on a first-degree criminal trespass charge, Juhnke said.

When he was arrested, the man had a large duffle bag and backpack that contained several high-end pieces of hunting and camping equipment, from brands such as Sitka, KUIU and Vortex, with an estimated value of $3,000 to $5,000, the lieutenant said.

“Some of these items were still new in packaging or had original tags attached,” Juhnke said in a news release.

Investigating officers learned the items were not taken from the home where the man was found, but Juhnke said officers believe they were recently stolen in Central Oregon or in the Coos Bay/North Bend area on the southern Oregon coast, where he was last known to reside.

"The Bend Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner(s) of these items, which include jackets, backpack(s), a sleeping bag, high-end binocular, knives, socks, tent poles and other items," Juhnke said. "We are withholding certain identifying information in hopes the rightful owner(s) can contact us and provide proof of ownership and detailed information."

Those with more information or seeking details are asked to call the non-emergency police number at 541-693-6911, reference case #2022-00023388, and ask to speak with Officers Martin Tabaco or Colton Henshaw.