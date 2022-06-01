CODE Team arrests Portland-area fentanyl trafficking suspects in Hwy. 97 traffic stop south of Redmond

'Commercial quantity' of fake pills seized

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Clackamas County couple were arrested by Central Oregon drug agents late Tuesday night in a traffic stop on Highway 97 south of Redmond, accused of trafficking in fentanyl pills and distributing them in Central Oregon.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded its short-term investigation with the arrest of a 39-year-old Gladstone man and his 42-year-old wife, Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

During a surveillance operation in the Redmond area, CODE Team detectives “observed criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution,” the sergeant said in a news release.

The couple were contacted around 10:35 p.m. during a traffic stop on Highway 97 at milepost 124. Vander Kamp said an Oregon State Police drug-detection K-9 immediately alerted to the presence of drugs in the couple’s car.

During the traffic stop, the sergeant said the couple gave fake names and became uncooperative to prevent detectives from discovering two outstanding arrest warrants for the husband.

During a search of the car, CODE Team detectives found and seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales, Vander Kamp said.

Fentanyl is a very strong synthetic opioid, Vander Kamp noted Although fentanyl is made and used pharmaceutically, it is also produced illegally in Mexico and trafficked into the United States, usually as powder or fake prescription pills. "A very small amount of fentanyl can cause someone to overdose and die," the sergeant said.

The Gladstone man was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on drug possession, manufacture and attempted distribution charges, as well as giving false information to a police officer, a parole violation arrest warrant and a Clackamas County warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

His wife was cited in lieu of lodging in jail on drug charges, as well as hindering prosecution.

CODE Team detectives were assisted by Redmond police and OSP troopers.