OSP drug enforcement team shuts down Jackson County illegal marijuana grow

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 5,000 illegally grown marijuana plants were seized from 18 greenhouses in a raid by Oregon State Police drug agents Wednesday on a property in Eagle Point, troopers said.

The OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Highway 62, troopers said, adding that the property was leased for the sole purposes of illegal marijuana cultivation.

Five people were detained, identified, interviewed and released, they said.

Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property to look into multiple code violations, OSP said. A total of $58,000 in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste and unpermitted electrical installations, troopers said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

The OSP team was assisted by the Medford Police Department’s Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security