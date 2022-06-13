Intoxicated Valley man, booted from rodeo, arrested in Camp Sherman assaults, shotgun theft

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police arrested a 26-year-old Willamette Valley man who got drunk and was evicted from the Sisters Rodeo Saturday night, then allegedly assaulted a couple in one Camp Sherman resort cabin, stole a shotgun from another and tried to break into a third, troopers said.

Troopers responded around 10:20 p.m. to a requested welfare check at Camp Sherman, having received several reports of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance, troopers said. The 26-year-old Willamina man had been evicted from the Sisters Rodeo earlier in the evening, and law enforcement (not OSP) gave him a ride to the Camp Sherman campground, they said.

The man left the campground and walked to the Cold Springs Resort and RV Park, where he allegedly confronted a couple, fought with the male and assaulted both before leaving, OSP said.

He then entered a second cabin and confronted the owner, who was armed with a loaded shotgun, troopers said. He took the shotgun and while leaving the cabin allegedly confronted the resort manager, menacing him with the stolen shotgun.

The suspect then tried to break into a third cabin, causing about $2,000 damage, OSP said. The manager secured the shotgun when the man set it on the ground.

Troopers arrived and took the man into custody without further incident. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail in Bend and lodged on 15 charges, including two counts each of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault, second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of menacing, four counts of harassment, and second-degree counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and attempted burglary..