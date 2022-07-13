Oregon U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug stepping down; Natalie Wight nominated as successor

PORTLAND, Ore.—Scott Erik Asphaug announced Wednesday that, effective July Sunday, he will step down as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Natalie Wight will be nominated as his successor, the chief federal judge for Oregon said.

Asphaug will become the Justice Department’s Resident Legal Advisor in Nairobi, Kenya, where he will be detailed to the Criminal Division’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training to work with Kenyan counterparts on justice sector issues.

Marco A. Hernández, Chief U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Oregon, also announced Wednesday that he will appoint Natalie K. Wight to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon in an interim capacity pending her confirmation to the position by the U.S. Senate. On June 6, 2022, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. nominated Wight to serve as Oregon’s next Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney, vice Billy J. Williams who resigned in February 2021.

Asphaug, a 17-year veteran of the Department of Justice, has served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon since February 2021. Prior to being appointed U.S. Attorney, he held several leadership positions in the District of Oregon including First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney.