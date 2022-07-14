OSP seeks public tips as they investigate fatal apparent road rage shooting in Polk County

DALLAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police are asking the public to help them find a car and passenger involved in a fatal shooting apparently related to a road rage incident Wednesday night on state Highway 18 in Polk County.

Troopers said they responded about 9 p.m. to the reported shooting at milepost 15 on the highway.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting resulted from a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass, OSP said.

Instead, the suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, who got out of the car, and several shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, reportedly by a passenger, which then left the scene.

The victim died at the scene; a passenger in that car was unhurt. OSP said the passenger described the suspect vehicle as a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The suspect passenger was described as a younger man, less than 25, with a medium complexion and small in stature, with short, dark hair.

Officers from several agencies responded but were unable to find the suspect’s vehicle. Someone matching the description was detained, interviewed and eventually released, troopers said.

OSP detectives urged anyone with information about the case to call OSP dispatch at 1-800-452-7888 or text *OSP (*677), in reference to case No. SP22177525.

OSP detectives are being assisted by detectives with the Polk County Major Crimes Team in the ongoing investigation.