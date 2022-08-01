Neighbors’ concerns about possible drug activity at SE Bend home lead to several arrests, raid on second home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Months of reports from community members about possible drug activity at a southeast Bend home across the street from an elementary school led to the arrest of two men Saturday and a SWAT team raid on a nearby home Monday where two people were arrested and a third was cited. Another suspect is being sought, police said.

Bend police began receiving reports from community members in January about possible drug activity at a home in the 61200 block of Nisika Court, across the street from R.E. Jewell Elementary School, Lt. Brian Beekman said.

Officers focused patrols in the area and developed information linking several suspects to drug activity.

By Saturday, enough evidence had been gathered to arrest two men at the home on several charges. A 51-year-old is charged with frequenting a place where drugs are used, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, carrying concealed weapons and DUII-drugs. A 52-year-old was arrested on a frequenting charge and a Deschutes County arrest warrant.

Related to the “neighborhood safety efforts,” Beekman said, officers received information that another home nearby also was associated with criminal activity, including unlawful possession of a firearm.

As a result, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) served a search warrant Monday at a home in the 20600 block of Foxborough Lane, looking for evidence of illegal drug sales, possession of stolen property and the unlawful firearm possession. Beekman said.

Three people were charged, including two arrests – a 36-year-old man accused of felon in possession of a firearm, frequenting a place where drugs are used, and methamphetamine possession and delivery, and a 25-year-old woman facing a frequenting charge. A 29-year-old man was cited to appear in court on a frequenting charge.

A fourth suspect, a 27-year-old man, is being sought on numerous charges related to the investigation, Beekman said.

A handgun, a PepperBall gun and numerous stolen items were seized during the raid, according to Beekman, who said more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation at the scene, Beekman said.