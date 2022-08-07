Bend shelter resident arrested, jailed in stabbing of fellow resident; non-life-threatening injuries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 51-year-old resident of Bend’s emergency shelter on Northeast Second Street was arrested and jailed Saturday night on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing a fellow shelter resident with whom he’s had confrontations in recent months, police said Sunday.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to the report of a man bleeding from his abdomen in the area of Northeast Third Street and Franklin Avenue, Patrol Lieutenant Mike Landolt said. Officers arrived and provided medical care for the 5-year-old victim.

A police investigation found that the man and a 51-year-old shelter resident had confrontations or arguments over the past couple of months, Landolt said.

Before police were called, the two men were involved in another confrontation in the area of Second Street and Emerson Avenue, which led to the stabbing. The alleged victim was taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged assailant was located at the shelter, arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and a probation violation.

Landolt said police want to thank Bend Fire & Rescue for their help in the investigation.