Police, medics rush to NE Bend Safeway, Forum Shopping Center on report of active shooter, possible victims

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police rushed to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend Sunday evening on a report of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and possibly multiple victims.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received numerous calls just after 7 p.m. reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area of the shopping center, at Highway 20 and Northeast 27th Street.

Some callers reportedly said they saw someone dressed all black, while others said a male subject holding two duffel bags who may have entered the grocery store.

Others heard gunshots from the nearby Costco, to the east.

Bend police said in a tweet that there was "an active investigation in the area of The Forum Shopping Center. Please avoid the area. More updates to come as the investigation continues."

Bend police, Oregon State Police, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, Oregon State Police and Bend Fire & Rescue medics converted on the scene, including armored vehicles, amid reports one or more suspects may have left the area.

