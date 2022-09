A Deschutes County judge heard arguments and made rulings Thursday on what evidence will or won't be allowed in the Nov. 1 murder trial of Ian Cranston in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. at a downtown Bend street corner.

