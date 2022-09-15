Six charges filed against Bend music teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children

(Update: First formal charges filed)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Six initial felony charges were filed Friday against a Bend music teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children and uploading a video containing child sexual abuse.

Erik Duane Ekstrom, 35, was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon on the charges that include two counts each of first- and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and single counts of luring a minor and attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The initial charges by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, all Class B and C felonies, list two dates for the allegations, on or about last Dec. 20 and June 17 of this year. They allege he accessed and duplicated recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Bend police said they received a report on August 11 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force indicating a video containing child sexual abuses had been uploaded and linked to Ekstrom's digital devices, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Further investigation revealed more tips from the task force that returned to Ekstrom’s digital devices, Miller said.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Bend police executed a search warrant at Ekstrom’s home on Northeast Viking Avenue, Miller said.

Several digital devices were seized, and Ekstrom was arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. initially on two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ian Macdonnell through the county non-emergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.

Ekstrom was hired by Bend-La Pine Schools in August of last year to work at Highland Magnet School at Kenwood, adding hours at Cascade Middle School in February. For the current school year, he was assigned to Cascade and Pacific Crest middle schools and Summit High School, Bend-La Pine Director of Communication and Safety Julianne Repman said.

In a letter to families, Summit Principal Michael McDonald said, "These images are not believed to be of children in the local area" and "there is no current indication that Ekstrom's crimes have a nexus to our students, staff or schools."

A welcome letter in August 2021 from the Highland Elementary School principal indicated Ekstrom was a former Highland student and his father was a former principal. It said he had taught music for a decade in Minnesota.

Online records in Oregon and Minnesota list no criminal history for Ekstrom.

An online posting by Ekstrom said he was born and raised in Bend, moving to Minnesota in 2006 to attend St. Olaf College.

Ekstrom also has been serving as music director at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, where a biography listed other aspects of his background, including graduating from Summit High in 2006. It was later revised to indicate he was on administrative leave.

Here's the letter the Summit principal sent to parents and families: