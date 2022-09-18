AMBER Alert update: Girl, 7, sleeping in car that was stolen in Portland has been found safe, police say

(Update: Girl found safe in stolen car)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Sunday night for a 7-year-old girl who was sleeping in a car in SE Portland when the car was stolen. She was later found safe in the stolen car and reunited with her family, police said.

Here is the Portland Police Bureau news release update from late Sunday night:

Yamilet Martinez has been located safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park. Yamilet was found inside of the stolen vehicle. Yamilet will be reunited with her family shortly at the East Precinct, where a Command Post was established to organize the search for her. Portland Police Missing Persons Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

There were approximately 50 PPB officers searching for Yamilet. We received many tips from the community and we are grateful for their help.

PPB asks for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #22-252068.

Here's the Portland Police Bureau news release on the theft:

On Sunday, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to a stolen vehicle call where the victim’s child was asleep in the car. This incident occurred in the area of Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Police are actively searching for 7 year-old Yamilet Martinez and the stolen vehicle, a 2011 black Honda Civic with no (license) plates.

Yamilet is Latina and stands 4 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 97 pounds. Yamilet is wearing pink shoes (same as in the photo) and has a hair style similar to the one in the photo. Yamilet is wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone who sees Yamilet or a similar-looking Honda Civic to call 911. Other tips or information can be emailed to Missing Person's Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.