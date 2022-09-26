OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made

PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday.

OSP’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, assisted by several other agencies, served search warrants last Thursday at a warehouse near First Street and an address in the 400 block of Red Blanket Road.

Troopers said they found one firearm and about 1,800 pounds of illegally processed marijuana packaged for transport and sale on the black market. One person was detained and jailed on several drug charges.

The other raid turned up about 2,360 pounds of illegal marijuana, 416 illegal marijuana plants, about $17,000 in cash, 12 guns and an assortment of trailers and vehicles allegedly associated with the illegal marijuana criminal enterprise. Two people were detained, identified, interviewed and later released.

All of the illegal marijuana seized at the two locations was ultimately destroyed.

OSP’s team was assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.