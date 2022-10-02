Skip to Content
Two Bend men shot during late-night dispute at NE Bend residence; both reported in stable condition

Police cars on scene of shooting late Saturday night at residence on NE Otelah Place
Noah Chast/KTVZ
Police say no charges have been filed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend men were shot during a dispute at a northeast Bend residence late Saturday night and were in stable condition Sunday at St. Charles Bend, police said.

Few details were released about the incident, which was reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Northeast Otelah Place, near Purcell Boulevard.

Arriving officers found two Bend men, ages 27 and 53, "with gunshot wounds related to a dispute," Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said in a brief news release.

Both men were taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

“This remains an active investigation, and no charges have been filed,” Miller said in an initial news release.

We’ll have updates as they are released by authorities.

