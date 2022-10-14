U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon receives $198K grant for Project Safe Neighborhoods program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that the Department of Justice has awarded more than $198,000 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the District of Oregon.

The grant funds—administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs—will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in Oregon.

Launched two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime, Project Safe Neighborhoods, known as PSN, is a key component of the Justice Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, outlined by Deputy Attorney General Monaco in May 2021.

The PSN approach is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

“The Justice Department’s grants provide resources for our state and local law partners to help protect individuals and communities from violent crime,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Department is taking a comprehensive approach, recognizing that we cannot simply arrest our way out of this problem—the resources in these grants will help our state and local partners reduce gun violence through increased community trust and investments in community-based initiatives like violence intervention programs.”

PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in collaboration with local public safety agencies and community organizations. The programs’ emphasis on community engagement, prevention and intervention measures, focused and strategic enforcement, and measurement and accountability has helped achieve overall reductions in violent crime, including gun homicides, in neighborhoods where PSN strategies have been implemented.

“Over its two-decade history, Project Safe Neighborhoods has evolved to meet the complex challenges of community violence by enlisting the insights and expertise of local partners and by relying on the latest evidence,” said BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore. “We are proud to support our U.S. Attorneys and their allies in their critical work to curb violent crime and build the mutual trust necessary to ensure lasting success.”

The awards announced Friday are being made as part of the regular end-of-fiscal year cycle. More information about awards under PSN and other OJP grants can be found on the OJP Grant Awards Page.

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, advance racial equity in the administration of justice, assist victims and enhance the rule of law. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.