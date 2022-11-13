Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 27-year-old Bend man was arrested late Sunday afternoon, accused of firing a shot into the ground after getting into an argument with another man, police said.

Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to the area of Clausen and Grandview drives on a report of a dispute and a firearm being discharged, Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said.

According to the alleged victim and witnesses, the two men were in a verbal altercation and the suspect then removed his firearm from his holster and shot one round into the ground. No one was injured, Ksenzulak said.

Officers contacted the suspect in his trailer and took him into custody without further incident. He was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a firearm.