Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
By
Published 2:15 PM

FBI, Warm Springs Tribal Police investigating man’s suspicious death on reservation

KTVZ file

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The FBI is partnering with Warm Springs Tribal Police to investigate a man’s suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, officials said Tuesday.

Tribal police got a call Monday night, reporting a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road, the FBI said in a brief news release.

Once police arrived, they noticed a wound to the man’s head. The FBI identified the man as Diamond Tewee, 43.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is processing the scene.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the FBI release concluded.

Article Topic Follows: Crime And Courts

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content