Gov. Brown grants pardon to 45,000 Oregonians for marijuana possession convictions

Only for possessing an ounce or less before 2016; 'We are a state, and a nation, of second chances'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday a pardon for prior Oregon offenses of simple possession of marijuana, an act that will impact an estimated 45,000 individuals across the state and forgive more than $14 million in associated fines and fees.

In a news release (which continues in full bellow), Brown said the pardon will remove 47,144 convictions for possession of a small amount of marijuana from individual records, "eliminating barriers for thousands of people seeking employment, housing, and educational opportunities who have otherwise been ineligible."

The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, in pre-2016 cases in which the person was 21 years of age or older, where this was the only charge, and where there were no victims. This pardon does not apply to any other offense related to marijuana or other controlled substances.

More information can be found here.

“No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana — a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon,” said Governor Brown. “Oregonians should never face housing insecurity, employment barriers, and educational obstacles as a result of doing something that is now completely legal, and has been for years. My pardon will remove these hardships. And while Oregonians use marijuana at similar rates, Black and Latina/o/x people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.

“We are a state, and a nation, of second chances," she continued. "Today, I am taking steps to right the wrongs of a flawed, inequitable, and outdated criminal justice system in Oregon, when it comes to personal marijuana possession. For the estimated 45,000 individuals who are receiving a pardon for prior state convictions of marijuana possession, this action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”

Following the governor’s pardon, the Oregon Judicial Department will ensure that all court records associated with these pardoned offenses are sealed, as required by law.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., hailed the move in a pair of tweets, calling it "a hugely important action that will open employment and housing opportunities for so many folks."

Merkley added, "I will keep working to make sure that all of our cannabis reforms are rooted in restorative justice."