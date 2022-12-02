Bend man arrested, accused of assault, crashing into vehicles, fence, shed; damage tops $50,000

Deputies say alcohol believed to be factor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 32-year-old Bend-area man was arrested on assault, menacing and other charges Thursday night, accused of attacking another man on property east of Bend, then crashing his car into parked vehicles, through a fence line and into a shed, causing more than $50,000 damage, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

It's believed alcohol was a factor, Sgt. Jason Wall said.

Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the reported dispute in the 62600 block of Erickson Road regarding a physical dispute, Wall said.

County 911 dispatchers advised deputies a man was in a car crashing into other parked vehicles and through doors on some of the outbuildings.

A deputy contacted the man standing near a car with heavy front-end damage, and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident, Wall said. One person received minor injuries.

An investigation determined that the man assaulted another man on the property, then used his Ford Escape to crash into parked vehicles, through a fence line and through a shed bay door, causing extensive damage. Wall said the man also caused one of the parked vehicles to crash into a garage attached to a home, causing extensive damage.

During the dispute and damage done to the fence line, numerous horses escaped from their pastures and needed to be corralled by their owner, Wall said.