Bend Police get high marks in first survey results from new text system to improve communication

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police launched a new text system back in April, called SPIDR Tech. The program helps to bridge the gap, helping Bend Police better communicate with victims of alleged crime and 911 callers.

"We're about customer service -- that's ultimately the business we are in. We are to protect and serve. But, we do it through customer service," Deputy Police Chief Paul Kansky said Friday.

When the platform rolled out in April, police said it would enable them to send fully automated follow-up messages to victims of crimes and 911 callers.

"It also allows Bend Police to close the communication loop by providing pertinent information to a caller or crime victim and by soliciting community feedback about each person’s experience with the Bend Police Department," they said.

In their most recent quarterly report, published in September, Bend Police said most survey respondents gave high marks on how officers treated them and the overall satisfaction level was 4.55 out of 5.

"This (the survey) just helps us get better all the time," Kansky added.

