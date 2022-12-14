Terrebonne man charged with sex assault, abuse after 2 women black out at Bend bar, awaken in motel room

One recalled being handcuffed, gagged; police want to hear from any other possible victims

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A nearly four-month investigation led to Wednesday’s arrest of a 24-year-old Terrebonne man, accused of sexual assault after two women who were at a downtown Bend bar reported blacking out and later awakening in a motel room with a male stranger.

Detectives say the suspect may be responsible for other assaults.

Police responded on Sunday, August 21 to a report of a sex crime that had occurred somewhere in Bend the previous weekend, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Three women visiting from out of town reported they had been drinking at Seven nightclub on Bond Street on Saturday. At some point in the evening, one of the women was separated from the other two and returned to the group’s Airbnb, Miller said.

The other two women reported blacking out, though they did not believe they had enough to drink to cause a blackout. Miller said they reported waking up Sunday morning in a motel room with a man they did not know, who drove them back to their Airbnb.

One of the women recalled being placed in handcuffs and gagged during the night, Miller said, and had evidence of bruising on her wrists, chest and neck. The women didn’t know what motel they’d been in, Miller said.

Over the ensuing months, officers investigated the incident and worked to identify a suspect. Miller said they were able to obtain video surveillance of a man later identified as Quinlan David Ribeiro, 24, of Terrebonne, in various locations, ultimately ending up at the Sugarloaf Motel on N. Highway 97 around 3:50 a.m. on August 21st.

Bend Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Ribeiro’s Terrebonne home and car “and found additional evidence of Ribeiro’s crimes,” Miller said in a news release.

Ribeiro was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree assault, coercion and strangulation.

Miller said that “Bend Police are investigating the possibility that Ribeiro may be responsible for additional sexual assaults.” Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been a victim was urged to call Detective Eli Allen through the county’s non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911.

Bend police are “thankful to the victims in this case for their courage in cooperating with the investigation,” Miller said.