Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Jason Wall explained what defines a cold case.

"It is sometimes difficult to define a cold case," Wall said Tuesday. "In some cases, a case, although it may appear to be cold to the general public, is still actively being worked on by law enforcement. And so it's difficult to specifically define a time frame or a set of circumstances that might dictate the case is cold."

He explained how many detectives work on a case.

"It depends greatly on how many cases are active at any given time," Wall said. "All detectives carry a caseload."

"However, if there's a major incident that occurs, as a division, all detectives come together and work on that one case," he added.

"One of the most important things I would like to convey to the public is that regardless of how old chronologically a case may be, our Detective Division is working tirelessly to bring a conclusion to that case for the victims involved," Wall said.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Wall to learn more about cold cases. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.