Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Jason Wall explained what defines a cold case.

"It is sometimes difficult to define a cold case," Wall said Tuesday. "In some cases, a case, although it may appear to be cold to the general public, is still actively being worked on by law enforcement. And so it's difficult to specifically define a time frame or a set of circumstances that might dictate the case is cold."

He explained how many detectives work on a case.

"It depends greatly on how many cases are active at any given time," Wall said. "All detectives carry a caseload."

"However, if there's a major incident that occurs, as a division, all detectives come together and work on that one case," he added.

"One of the most important things I would like to convey to the public is that regardless of how old chronologically a case may be, our Detective Division is working tirelessly to bring a conclusion to that case for the victims involved," Wall said.

Kelsey McGee spoke with Wall to learn more about cold cases. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

