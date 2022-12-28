Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded an investigation around 10 a.m. with the arrest of Paul Weston, 46, of Sisters, Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said.

After receiving several community tips and a report from a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, CODE Team detectives identified Weston as a suspect in the theft of dump trailers, a car trailer, side-by-side ATVs, a skid steer loader, a bucket loader and a tractor from various locations in the Portland-Vancouver area over a two-month period, Vander Kamp said.

After several days of surveillance, CODE detectives sought, obtained and executed a search warrant for Weston’s home in the 16700 block of Peterson Ridge Road, the sergeant said. Weston was contacted around 5 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on Highway 20 West, near Dayton Road.

It’s alleged Weston brought the stolen property to his home on Peterson Ridge Road, where he obliterated serial numbers and painted the items to disguise them. Vander Kamp said it appears he was later selling or renting the equipment for profit.

Detectives, assisted by construction equipment manufacturers, were able to find secondary identifying information and match the equipment with the stolen items, Vander Kamp said.

When Weston was arrested, CODE detectives and deputies gathered and seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl, Vander Kamp said.

Weston was lodged in the county jail in Bend on charges of first-degree aggravated theft four counts each of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered ID numbers and fentanyl possession.

Detectives have so far been unable to match three of the dump trailers and a skid steer loader to the victims, The sergeant said detectives believe they were stolen in the Portland area in the last two months.

Anyone who has information about the unclaimed trailers and skid steer loader or who recently bought anything from Weston is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pope at 541-388-6655, reference Case N., 22-69589.

CODE detectives were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and deputies, Consolidated Towing, and 5G Equipment Rental. CODE said it recognizes and appreciates their support during this investigation.