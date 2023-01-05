Anti-Trafficking Project, C.O.’s local responder, observes Human Trafficking Awareness Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. At:project and partners are using this opportunity to remind the community that exploitation and human trafficking happen in our community, and there is local help!

Through community trainings and social media, at:project invites the Central Oregon community to learn the realities, dispel myths, gain the tools to identify potential victims and know how to respond. Understanding human trafficking and knowing how to find help will not only help keep loved ones safe, but also empowers people to be effective advocates for the safety of all children and families in our community.

As the local responder in a national effort, at:project is funded by the Federal Office on Trafficking in Persons, Oregon Department of Justice and the Criminal Justice Commission. They respond locally to calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline and coordinate the Deschutes County Commercial Sexually Exploited Children (CSEC) Response Team, under the Oregon Department of Justice’s Trafficking Response and Intervention Program.

The CSEC Response Team is the group charged with responding to human trafficking in the area, and includes representatives from local, state, and federal law enforcement, the District Attorney’s office, several Deschutes County agencies, and KIDS Center. A program of J Bar J Youth Services, at:project is the sole provider of comprehensive case management for human trafficking survivors in Central Oregon.

How can the public participate in Human Trafficking Awareness Month?

LOCAL Community Trainings:

Digital Safety & Response: Empowering Parents & Community to Keep Youth Safe Online

Parents and community members are invited to learn more about how to protect and support youth in the digital age. Local professionals from the at:project, FBI, Bend Police Department and KIDS Center will share insight on online safety, how to engage youth in conversations, local perspectives and real-world examples of online risk and exploitation. Participants will leave with knowledge and tools to help youth stay safe online.

January 24th – 6:00pm – 7:30pm

High Desert Music Hall | Redmond OR

Learn more or register here: https://at-project.org/events/

Understanding and Addressing Human Trafficking in our Community

Join local experts for a free 1 hour virtual community training on Human Trafficking presented by the at:project. This training will expand your knowledge of sex trafficking, indicators, myths vs. reality, and how you can help respond.

January 26th – 6:00pm – 7:00 pm

East Bend Deschutes Public Library – Main meeting room

Learn more or register here: https://at-project.org/events/

JOIN us.

During this month of raising awareness, we ask the community to show their support:Attend a training, follow at:project on social media, and donate to support the basic needs of a survivor of sex and or labor trafficking. www.at-project.org

SPREAD the word:

Human trafficking can happen in any community. If you have been trafficked or suspect that someone you know has been trafficked there is local help. For safe and confidential services, contact the at:project (541) 647-0658 or online at at-project.org to speak with an advocate. Resources and support are also available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1(888) 373-7888.

Commercial sexual exploitation is a form of human trafficking, and commercial sexual exploitation (trafficking) of a minor is child abuse. Suspicion of trafficking triggers a mandatory child abuse report for mandatory reporters. The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline is (855) 503-7233. Resources and support are available nationwide through the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888.