Madras police arrest murder suspect in fatal Halloween shooting; 2nd suspect still sought

Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, Andrew Sterling James Spino
Oregon State Police
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – One of two suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man last Halloween in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras has been arrested, jail records show.

A month ago, Oregon State Police requested the public’s help in finding the suspects in the Oct. 31 shooting of Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, who was shot several times and was flown to St. Charles Bend, where he later died.

Troopers said one of the suspects, Andre Sterling James Spino, 18, should be considered armed and dangerous, due to an active warrant for his arrest.

Spino was arrested Friday by Madras police, according to Jefferson County Jail records. He was being held without bail Monday on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, pending court proceedings.

The other suspect was identified as Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22. Both men were believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area, though Stwyer had ties to the Burns community.

