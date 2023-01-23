Gov. Kotek orders public flags to half-staff to honor Monterey Park victims, survivors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Tina Kotek ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor the victims and survivors of the "senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California."

She said the flags will be lowered until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Governor Tina Kotek released the following statement:

“I am sending my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the senseless act of violence in Monterey Park. It is unconscionable that instead of celebrating Lunar New Year, a holiday of great importance for many Asian Americans, these families and the broader Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community are mourning the devastating loss of lives to another tragic mass shooting. Aimee and I hold everyone impacted by this attack in our thoughts and prayers.”