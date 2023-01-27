Skip to Content
Crime And Courts
DCSO releases security photo, seeks tips to find suspect in repeat thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Security image photo of suspect in repeated thefts from Ferguson's Market in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies released a Terrebonne grocery store security camera's image of a man Friday afternoon, in hopes the public can help them catch the suspect in “numerous" recent thefts from Ferguson’s Market.

Deputies said video surveillance shows the man arriving at the store in a white Chevy Silverado pickup, and he’s seen leaving the parking lot heading north on Highway 97.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case Numbers 22-61592, 23-2589 and 23-3727.

