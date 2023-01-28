‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

'What we saw on that video is pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence."

Here is his full statement:

"To the Bend community:

"I want you to know that we at the Bend Police Department are appalled and disgusted by the terrible acts of violence perpetrated against Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers.

"What we saw on that video is pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence, and there is no room in policing for the behavior we saw from those cops. I applaud the Memphis Police Chief for her swift decision to ensure those officers can no longer wear the badge.

"At the Bend Police Department, our officers are held to high standards and undergo extensive training. We empower our officers to intervene, to speak out when they see something go wrong, and to render aid. We strive for a culture that simply does not tolerate this type of police behavior.

"I know that when we see videos like this, it erodes trust in police nationwide, including in Bend. The City of Bend Police Department is committed to earning and keeping the trust of our community, and we will work every day to ensure that our community members are treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

"Mike Krantz

Chief, City of Bend Police Department"