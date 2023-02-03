Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding south from Bend on Highway 97 at 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser.

Around 12:18 a.m. a Deschutes deputy was conducting routine patrol on the south end of Bend and saw a Chevy Suburban heading south at estimated speeds of 80 to 100 mph, them swerve in and out of its lane in a reckless manner, Lt. Doug Sullivan said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, activating lights and sirens, and the driver slowed to about 80 mph, continuing south on the highway and taking the Cottonwood Road exist into Sunriver, Sullivan said.

The driver, later identified as a 50-year-old Sunriver resident, lost control of the SUV on Juniper Lane near the intersection with Beaver Drive and slid into a snowbank, then jumped out and ran toward his home on Juniper Lane, the lieutenant said.

A Sunriver Police officer deployed a Taser and the man was taken into custody after a brief altercation with law enforcement on scene.

Sullivan said the man was evaluated by medics on scene and at St. Charles Bend before being taken to the county jail and booked on charges of felony and misdemeanor eluding police, DUII, resisting arrest, reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license.