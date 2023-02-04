Bend man arrested after refusing to leave Sisters restaurant, making non-specific threat to do a school shooting

DCSO says he also threatened to return, shoot up restaurant, tried to enter cars in parking lot

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated Bend man who refused to leave a Sisters restaurant was arrested after he became aggressive with staff, made a non-specific threat about doing a school shooting and threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to Takoda’s Restaurant on West Highway 20 in Sisters shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Lt. Chad Davis said.

Having refused to leave and been aggressive with staff, the man at one point made a threat about doing a school shooting, though he did not specify any school, and also threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Davis said.

When staff asked him to leave, the man pushed a staff member, Davis said, and it appeared he was going to assault the staff member. He eventually left and the staff locked all doors to prevent him from re-entering.

The suspect then went into the parking lot, shared with Bi-Mart, and tried to enter random vehicles, the lieutenant said. Deputies arrived on scene and took him into custody without further incident. He was taken to the county jail in Bend and booked charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Court records show the man was arraigned Thursday on the disorderly conduct and harassment charges and is scheduled to enter a plea next Thursday to an expected formal indictment. The judge set bail at $5,000 and he was no longer in jail early Saturday, records showed.

Davis also said the sheriff’s pffice presented this case to the Deschutes County Threat Assessment team, who performed a threat assessment.

The Deschutes County Threat Assessment Team, also referred to as TAT, is a multi-disciplinary team dedicated to the prevention of targeted acts of violence by adult members of the community, Davis said.

"Through the cooperative sharing of information, resources and the knowledge gained through training with leading experts in the field of threat assessment, the team endeavors to identify, assess, and manage situations where the risk of violence is anticipated or imminent in order to enhance the safety of the community," he added.

The Deschutes County Threat Assessment team meets weekly to review cases and individuals who are referred to the team. The team consists of members from Central Oregon law enforcement agencies, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office, Deschutes County Parole and Probation, Deschutes County Behavioral Health, Bend-La Pine Schools and High Desert ESD.