Bend man pleads no contest to criminally negligent homicide in fatal Mayfield Pond shooting

DA expects 18-month prison sentence for Jesse Ray in accidental shooting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico late last year and brought back to Bend to face manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in a fatal shooting at Mayfield Pond last summer pleaded no contest to the latter charge late Monday after a day-long settlement conference.

Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, initially was charged with negligently wounding another and unlawful use of a weapon in the incident at the popular recreation site east of Bend last June, then released. But he was indicted last fall on the more serious charges, along with the negligent wounding charge, in the accidental shooting death of Neil Martell, 53, of Bend.

A six-day trial that was scheduled to begin Feb. 7 was canceled shortly before and Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby had a phone call with the victim’s sister last Thursday, court records show.

During Monday’s settlement conference, the judge and attorneys in the case visited the shooting scene, District Attorney Steve Gunnels said.

Late Monday, Ray pleaded no contest to the criminally negligent homicide charge, meaning he did not admit guilt, but did not contest the allegation.

“Sentencing will be set at a future date by the court,” Gunnels told NewsChannel 21, adding, “We anticipate a prison sentence of 18 months.”

Court records show no previous criminal record for Ray.