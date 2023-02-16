Skip to Content
Raid on RV parked along Hunnell Road turns up fentanyl pills, meth, guns; man, woman arrested

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A drug raid Thursday on an RV parked among the homeless residents on Hunnell Road turned up a commercial amount of counterfeit oxycodone pills with suspected, deadly fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine and two guns, leading to the arrest of two transients, officials said.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit detectives sought and were granted a search warrant for the RV on Hunnell Road after conducting a short-term investigation into illegal fentanyl distribution in the area north of Bend. Wall said.

“SCU utilized numerous investigative tactics to obtain evidence of drug sales” at the RV, the sergeant said in a news release.

During the raid, authorities seized commercial quantities of two drugs -- counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and meth. They also found two firearms, including “an AR-style rifle,” Wall said in a news release.

A 49-year-old man was found to be out of compliance with his sex offender registration and was arrested and booked into the county jail on several drug charges, as well as two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one of felon in possession of a restricted weapon and a felony arrest warrant for parole violation. A 28-year-old woman also was jailed on several drug possession and attempted delivery charges.

