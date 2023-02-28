FBI Portland Division accepting applications for FBI’s Teen Academy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Have you ever wanted to be part of a SWAT Team? Or fingerprint a suspect? Or learn how to catch a cyber-criminal? Then consider participating in the FBI Teen Academy.

The FBI Teen Academy program provides an excellent opportunity for rising high school juniors and seniors to learn about exciting careers in law enforcement within the FBI and beyond. Applicants chosen for the program actively engage with FBI agents and leaders in the Bureau to learn about case studies, crime prevention, evidence gathering, and investigative techniques related to criminal activity. The Teen Academy allows students to delve deeply into levels of law enforcement unavailable to them in a general classroom setting.

“We are excited to be able to offer the FBI’s Teen Academy program again this year,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “It’s a great opportunity for these kids to learn about the FBI, engage with our Special Agents and develop leadership skills. We try to make this week-long program beneficial and useful for the students but we get so much out of it ourselves, hearing from this next generation of what their concerns are and how the FBI can do better, it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

Students will learn about how criminals are captured, hear from FBI agents about actual cases, and learn how to raise their self-awareness online and watch for cyber-predators. Graduates of the Teen Academy program develop a keen understanding of how the FBI interacts with local law enforcement agencies and how participants can raise crime prevention awareness in their communities. In addition, hands-on instruction by FBI experts and other law enforcement agents allows students to understand the importance of communication between national and local agencies.

FBI Teen Academy members engage in group activities ranging from small group exercises to hands-on simulations. Participation is free to the applicants chosen, and volunteer organizations provide supplies for the events. As a result, students learn valuable life skills and increase their knowledge and understanding of how law enforcement agencies interact around the country.

To Apply

FBI Portland is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Teen Academy. The session will take place July 11, 2023 to July 14, 2023.

Submit your application to outreach.pd@fbi.gov by Friday, April 14, 2023.