Bend man shot at least 6 times with BB gun; police use pepper spray, Taser to arrest suspect

Bloodied victim went into Five Guys to report crime

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It took pepper spray and a Taser for police to arrest a Bend man Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of shooting another man at least six times with a BB gun the previous evening, when the bloodied victim walked into the nearby Five Guys restaurant to report the crime.

Around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a man covered in blood who entered Five Guys on NE Emerson Avenue and reported he’d been shot in the head, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Police determined the 59-year-old man had been shot in the head, face, neck and hand at least six times with a BB gun. He was taken by medics to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries, Miller said.

Officers determined the man had been at or near a tent in the area of First Street and Emerson Avenue when a 26-year-old regular visitor to the Lighthouse Navigation Center on Second Street approached and shot the victim, Miller said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police found the suspect near First Street and Franklin Avenue. Miller said he was told he was under arrest but ignored officers’ commands and continued to walk away.

The suspect physically resisted arrest, and officers deployed oleoresin capsicum spray (pepper spray) and a Taser to take him into custody.

The BB gun was found in the man’s possession, Miller said.

The suspect was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated second-degree assault, third-degree escape and resisting arrest.