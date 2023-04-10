CERT Team captures Washington state double-homicide suspect near Madras

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Washington state double-homicide suspect deemed “armed and dangerous” was arrested by Central Oregon’s SWAT Team early Sunday after a brief standoff south of Madras, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said Monday.

Deputies received information around 12:30 a.m. that John fugitive Scott Raczykowski, 31, of Rufus, Oregon, a suspect in the Klickitat County, Wash. Killings, was at an address of Southeast McTaggart Road, the sheriff said. They learned he was believed to be armed and dangerous and were advised to use extreme caution in efforts to apprehend him.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was activated and once they arrived, they formulated an operations plan. Raczykowski was taken into custody without incident after a short standoff, Pollock said.

The sheriff thanked deputies, Madras Police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team and CERT Team “for a job well done.”

According to a news release from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Raczykowski is believed to be the suspect who fatakky shot Elisha Ann King, 34, and Jeremy Allen Wyatt, 35, both of Yakima, Washington. He faces two counts of first-degree murder. Another suspect, Larry Kleven, 57, of Goldendale, Wash., was accused of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and tampering with physical evidence.

The case began late on March 16, when authorities received information from an FBI Task Force in Yakima of a suspect possibly involved in burning two bodies on the Yakama National Tribal Reservation near Toppenish, Washington. The killings occurred on Box Canyon Road north of Goldendale.