Madras man pleads guilty to abusing young girl for years, receives 50-year prison term

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 37-year-old Madras man has pleaded guilty Monday to rape, sexual abuse and other charges in the molestation of a young girl over a period of several years and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, a Jefferson County prosecutor said.

Christopher Drew Licence entered guilty pleas to all charges pending in Jefferson County Case 22CR19937, which included three charges of Rape in the First Degree, three counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, and one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. He proceeded to sentencing immediately after his guilty pleas.

Licence was charged and arrested just over a year ago after the victim, age 10, reported sexual abuse that began when she was approximately 6 years old and was ongoing until shortly before she reported the abuse, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brentley Foster said. He has remained held in jail since his arrest.

The child’s mother gave consent for law enforcement to take the victim’s phone during the investigation, and a detective began interacting with Licence as if he were the victim. Believing he was communicating with the victim, Licence gave instructions on what the victim should say at a medical appointment if she was asked about potential physical indicators she had engaged in sexual activity.

Licence was arrested at his workplace shortly after the investigation began and, after being advised of his rights, confessed to engaging in multiple instances of sexual activity with the child.

During sentencing in front of Presiding Judge Annette Hillman, the victim’s victim impact statement was read to the court. The victim wrote about the emotional damage Licence caused and the theft of her innocence, but concluded by saying Licence did not break her and that she would “write my own story and it will be a good story, filled with hope, strength and joy and love; good REAL healthy love.”

Licence’s attorney, Jennifer Kimble, asked the court to impose a sentence of 300 months (25 years), noting Licence’s lack of significant criminal history and a traumatic brain injury he suffered that impacted his judgment. The State, represented by Foster, asked for a sentence of 600 months (50 years), calling Licence’s conduct some of the most depraved she had seen in over 20 years as an attorney.

Citing the amount of time Licence’s conduct went on and the fact that Licence stole something from the victim that he could never give back, Presiding Judge Hillman sentenced License to a total of 600 months, with a lifetime term of post-prison supervision.

All of Licence’s charges were Measure 11 charges, meaning he will not be eligible for any form of early release. He also will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

Foster said the District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, and KIDS Center for their assistance with this investigation.