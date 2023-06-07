Armed man who called hotline, threatened to harm self, others eventually surrenders, ending closure of Phil’s Trailhead

(Update: DCSO provides details of )

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An armed 33-year-old Canby man who contacted a national hotline and threatened harm to himself and others surrendered and was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after prompting a major police and SWAT Team call-out and a three-hour closure of the Phil’s Trailhead area west of Bend.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and others who were there were evacuated or asked to leave.

Sheriff’s Captain William Bailey said the man was at the trailhead when he called a national support hotline, saying he was considering harming himself and others. The hotline in turn contacted the FBI’s Threat Operations Center, which notified local authorities.

The man reportedly was driving a white Ford van and was armed with a handgun and rifle, Bailey said.

Deputies were dispatched and eventually were able to speak to the man by phone, maintaining a dialogue throughout the event, sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said. The man indicated he had a handgun and possibly a long rifle and was threatening self-harm and harm to others.

It was determined the man was in the area of Phil’s Trailhead and/or near Forest Service Road 4610.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the public, the male and all law enforcement, the area was closed to the public while the incident was resolved,” Wall said.

Along with deputies, the sheriff’s office SWAT Team responded with an armored rescue vehicle and a negotiator.

Bend Police and Oregon State Police also responded to the area, and many trailhead users were evacuated. They were looking for the man's white Ford Econoline van.

Law enforcement initially weren’t sure where he was but took him into custody without any shots fired.

“Because of the ongoing threat to other members of the public, including law enforcement, we continued to stay on the phone with him while we used armored vehicles responding to the area,” Bailey said.

“We were able to get the rescue armor vehicle to the scene and then made contact with the subject, who ultimately surrendered and is in police custody,” Bailey said.

Wall said, “The negotiator played an integral role during this incident, which prevented anyone from being injured.”

After his surrender, the man was taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation and issued a criminal citation in lieu of custody, to appear in court on a charge of first-degree disorderly conduct.

Earlier, in a news release, Sergeant Jason Wall said, “If you are currently in the area, please return to your vehicle and vacate in a safe, coordinated manner.”

The access road and parking lot were closed to the public until the situation was resolved.