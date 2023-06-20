Bend man arrested in string of 14 burglaries of Bend and Redmond businesses in less than 3 weeks

Broke deadbolt to gain access, took cash, other items

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police completed a weeks-long investigation Saturday with the arrest of a Bend man suspected in a string of 14 commercial burglaries around Bend and Redmond in less than three weeks, officers said Tuesday.

Since May 31, Bend Police responded to 11 commercial burglaries, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said in a news release.

In each of those burglaries, she said, the suspect broke a deadbolt to gain access to the small business, then stole cash and other property. In several cases, businesses were able to provide officers with surveillance videos from inside the properties showing the suspect taking money and other property from the premises.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the incidents, which appeared to be related. They were able to identify the suspect in the cases as Michael Shawn Dillon, 48, a Bend resident on post-prison supervision for a prior commercial burglary conviction.

On Saturday, Bend Police located Dillon in the area of China Hat Road and Knott Road, Miller said.

Just before 11 p.m., Bend Police with the assistance of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Dillon’s 2001 green Subaru Legacy, arresting him for 10 counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, five counts of second-degree theft, three counts of first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and four counts of first-degree criminal mischief. He was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs).

Police also executed a search warrant on Dillon’s vehicle and at his residence at the St. Vincent’s Village on SE Cleveland Avenue and found items stolen during the burglaries, Miller said.

The Bend businesses targeted by Dillon include:

Old Boy Vintage, 1400 block of NE First Street

Scissor Bird, 200 block of SE Taft Avenue

Allure Nails Spa, 2000 block of NE Highway 20

Apollo Tanning, 61400 block of S Highway 97

Industrial Joes Coffee, 400 block of SE Ninth Street

Totally Polished, 1200 block of NE Second Street

Rugged Thread, 2500 block of NE Twin Knolls Drive

State Farm, 1000 block of SE Third Street

Subway, 62900 block of N Highway 97

Ida’s Cupcake Café, 1100 block of SW Division Street

Big O Bagel, 1000 block of NW Galveston Avenue

The Redmond businesses targeted by Dillon include:

Redmond Burger Co., 200 block of NW Sixth Avenue

Ka Nui Salon, 200 block of NW Sixth Avenue

Hip Chicks Salon, 300 block of NW Seventh Avenue

Additional charges could be forthcoming, Miller said, adding that Bend Police wish to thank Redmond Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.