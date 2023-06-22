Coach with Redmond private volleyball club charged with abusing student; police seek other possible victims

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond police arrested a 22-year-old volleyball coach last month for an alleged sexual relationship with a juvenile female and said Thursday they are investigating information he may have committed similar crimes against other juveniles.

On May 17, Redmond police arrested Zachary Lee Anderson of Sisters, who was working as a coach with the Elite Volleyball Academy in Redmond, a private volleyball club “where he had access to his victim,” Lieutenant Jesse Petersen said.

Anderson was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on three counts each of second-degree sex abuse, sexual misconduct and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, Petersen said.

Anderson was indicted June 1 on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse involving an active teacher/coach, for incidents in late December and early January with a victim under 18 years old, court records show. He is scheduled to enter a plea on July 20.

"RPD would like to acknowledge the strength the victim and her family have displayed reporting this case to law enforcement," Petersen said in a news release. "In the state of Oregon, it is unlawful and a felony offense for a coach or a teacher to engage in sexual conduct with one of their athletes or students."

Detectives are investigating additional information that Anderson may have committed sex crimes against other juveniles, Petersen said. They are asking anyone with information regarding this case (RPD case #23-581) or other victims to contact Detective Connor Keith directly at 541-504-3480 or connor.keith@redmondoregon.gov.