Bend man who showed off illegal fireworks stash online cited; police seize more than $1,000 worth in raid on home

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who showed off his stash of illegal fireworks online and frequently shoots them off in his neighborhood was cited Thursday and more than $1,000 worth of the fireworks seized in a raid on his home, police said.

Earlier this week, officers learned of social media posts by the 42-year-old Bend man, showing off the illegal fireworks, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

An investigation found that the man frequently shoots off illegal fireworks in his neighborhood, Miller said. He and his home have been the subject of at least seven police service calls about illegal fireworks since July 2 of last year, she said.

Miller noted that all fireworks are banned in Bend and aerial fireworks are illegal in Oregon, except for professional, licensed displays.

Police contacted the man around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and cited him for possession of prohibited fireworks, a Class B misdemeanor.

Officers also served a search warrant on his home and seized more than $1,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

Bend Police would like to remind the public that in October 2021, the Bend City Council voted to permanently ban the sale, possession and use of all fireworks within city limits. That code violation is a Class A civil infraction, punishable by a maximum fine of $750.

Community members can report the use of fireworks by emailing fireworks@bendoregon.gov. The public can call 911 only if fireworks pose an immediate risk to people or property.